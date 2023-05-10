Worship News: May 11, 2023

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of May 11, 2023:

- Mountain Reformed Church Now meeting at “The Event Spot” 6520 E. 1st St. in Prescott Valley. Join us Sunday for a special Mother’s Day message by Rev. Dan Storvick. Special music by Lyndi Peacock, Sanctuary Choir and Craig Ralston at the keys. 10 a.m. Coffee fellowship, 10:30 a.m. worship. Mountainreformed.org

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Join us in rejoicing the resurrection of our Lord. You will be welcome in our small but warm congregation dedicated to the service of Jesus Christ. 10 a.m. Sunday service. Our Food Pantry is open 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth Street, Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- Beit Torah “Shabbat BeHar/ BeChukotai” May 13. Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) discusses consequences of not ethically saving life on Earth ecosystems. Zoom “Kabbalat Shabbat” 4 p.m. Friday. Free 5783 calendars! Free cotton masks! Contact for details, arrange consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks and vaccinate as needed!

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints www.comeuntochrist.org Happy Mother’s Day! “When mothers know who they are and who God is and have made covenants with Him, they will have great power and influence for good on their children.” - Julie B. Beck

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. We use the 1928 Book of Common Prayer as our guide and inspiration. Renew your faith! Services: 10:30 a.m. Sundays, Holy Communion; 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Morning Prayer, and 4 p.m. Thursdays, Evensong. We are your traditional Anglican Church.

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. ABC is where you belong!

Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday we celebrate moms at ABC! Special guest speaker is David Parker. 9:30 a.m. Sunday service. Coffee Fellowship following. Midweek fellowships and Bible studies 928-776-1549 Livestream: abcprescott.com.

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott 928-778-4499 welcomes all to worship.Youth Christian education available. 928-778-4499 for information. 10 a.m. Sunday service on streaming. Additional services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. Our food pantry accepts donations Thursdays; pickup 9 a.m. to noon, Friday. Feeding God’s People,

- Aglow Prescott, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13, Elks Theatre, 117 Gurley St. Our speaker, Ashli Van Horn, is called by God to renew and empower people to expand His Kingdom. She has authored books about intimacy with God and inner healing. She is a compelling speaker and loves to minister.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. Worship services are 9 and 11 a.m., with live steaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Grief group meets 1 p.m., May 11, led by a Good Samaritan Center chaplain.

- Landmark Missionary Baptist Church 7440 East Addis Ave., Prescott Valley. Invitation to a special Israel/Jordan picture presentation at 5:30 p.m. every Sunday night, May 7 through June 18. Contact Pastor Dennis Sullivan at 928-899-1408. All are welcome! We offer marriage/family counseling. Call Michael Zager, 928-925-6028 for details.

- Willow Hills Church 928-445-5520. 8 and 9:30 a.m. Traditional/Blended worship. 11:15 a.m. Contemporary. 9:30 a.m. Sunday School for children and teens and for adults during each worship hour. 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday night youth. Sign-up for VBS, June 5 through June 9. www.willowhills.church.

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69. Come join us 8:30 or 10:45 a.m. Sunday mornings as Pastor Raj teaches from the book of James and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday nights when we are studying Eschatology (End Times). (Children’s/Youth Ministries - 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday). Experience the joy of the Lord! calvaryprescott.com

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st century, including healing, inspiration, meditation and messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays. Please enter through the back door. Info: MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch; Pastor John-Aaron

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway. Free cardio class to worship music! Join us at 9:30 a.m., Mondays in the Youth Building. Easy moves at your own pace — high energy or easy does it. After class, some stay for 15 minutes of HIIT. maryannwinslow1@gmail.com

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food pantry at 11 a.m. on Thursdays Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W Gurley St., Prescott. Come join us for worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday morning. Wednesday evenings: 5:30 p.m. youth and 6 p.m. Adult Bible study. Women’s ministry at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Men’s ministry at 6:15 a.m. Wednesdays. mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship; 11 a.m. Bible study for children and adults; 10 a.m., Tuesday Adult Bible study and 9:30 a.m., Friday Women’s Bible study. Pastor’s sermons are from the Book of 1 & 2 Corinthians. Remember, God has a plan for each of us.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church Mother’s Day & 6th Sunday in Easter worship service, 10 a.m., May 14, with full communion. Reverend Mary Taken’s message “Amazing Women.” The service will be conducted by all women of the church. Come in person and watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 & website www.chinovalleyumc.org.

- Veritas Church, 5880 N. Prairie Lane, Prescott Valley. We are a new non-denominational Bible based church. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Erich Sokoloski. For more information check out our website: veritaschurchaz.com

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. in our building and online. Rev Patty Willis: “Etty Hillesum: The Courage to be the Beating Heart of Westerbork.” Although childless, she was a mother to many Jews living in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam. Hers was motherhood of “presence.” Follow us: prescottuu.org

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Join us 6 p.m. Friday, May 12 for Shabbat services led by Rabbi Dr. Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. Torah Study 10 a.m. Saturday. Hebrew classes, choir, yoga, game afternoon, Tanakh Torah study, adult education classes and more.Check out .brithshalom-az.org or call 928-708-0018.

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista. 11 a.m., May 14: Rabbi Nina Perlmutter joins us for Mother’s Day. “Moms & Mothering: More Subtle than Hallmark Suggests.” A Non-Mom, Philosophy Major Rabbi Reflects on Mother’s Day. puuf.net Masks mandatory during service only.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday service times: 8 a.m., liturgical/traditional, 11 a.m; blended/contemporary, 9:30 a.m.; fellowship/Adult Bible study, 9:30 a.m. Sunday school Pre-K through 8th grade. Please join us. Everyone welcome.

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott would like for you to join us at 10 a.m. this Sunday and help us celebrate Mother’s Day. You can also watch the service on youtube.com if you are unable to attend in person. Child care and Sunday school are available.

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road. The inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths, nurturing personal transformation. 10 a.m. Sunday meditation followed by 10:30 service featuring local musicians. 10:30 a.m. Youth Program. CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. In-person worship and “live” streaming, 5 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship services. Online “Prayer Time” featured at 2 p.m, Monday, Wednesday, Friday on facebook.com/prescottumc. Arizona’s first Protestant church. Call 928-778-1950, ask about “It’s Cool in the Furnace” children’s music-theater camp, May 30 to June 3.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Come join us to worship our Lord at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Corinne’s sermon: “It’s the Little Things”

Livestream is available on YouTube at www.pccaz.org “Where we’re the friends you haven’t met… yet!”

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. Bible-based teaching and worship, offered 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and adult Sunday school classes at 9 a.m. This week, Pastor Matt teaches on Acts 20:29-31, “Elders (Part 3).” Donuts and coffee available in our Solid Grounds Cafe. Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.org

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-910-1909. Share our Hope with Gentleness and Respect. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship with Deacon Dan Giblin. 11:30 a.m. Fellowship and Study. 4 p.m. Tuesdays: Book of “James.” 9:30 a.m. Women’s Fellowship: “Promised Rest: Finding Peace in God’s Presence.” “Happy and Blessed Mother’s Day!”

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Hwy 89, Chino Valley. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday school, 9:45 coffee and donuts available; Sunday service at 10:15. Children’s nursery and Sunday school available Sunday mornings. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Serving our community for 74 years.

- First Congregational Church, 216 East Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services are available to view at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555. The congregation has been in Prescott since 1880.

- American Lutheran Church 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott; Sunday services: Traditional 8 & 10:30 a.m.; contemporary 9 & 10:30 a.m. ALC Kids 10:30 a.m.; Youth Group at 6 p.m., Wednesdays, at The Rock (655 Talwatha Drive, Prescott).

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene. prescottnazarene.com;

Join us at 9 and 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church 8944 E. Sommer Drive, is welcoming old and new members with open hearts, open minds and open doors. E-mail: prescottvalleyumc@gmail.com, 928-772-6366. 10:15 a.m. services. We’d love to meet you, and will welcome you with open arms.

- The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and holiday services, religious school, opportunities for study and a Loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school. 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The reading room is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher, 480-606-8609. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation. We welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday school at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.