Prescott Valley Police set up neighborhood block watch program
Originally Published: May 9, 2023 9:44 p.m.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- Reports of mountain lions continue as Prescott Animal Control advises vigilance
- Update: Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to shooting incident at Prescott carnival
- UPDATE: Prescott Police locate, detain suspect connected to hit-and run collision on White Spar Road; victim seriously injured
- Victim, neighbor apprehend burglary suspect in Prescott
- Dancing for the Stars announces participants for 2023 competition
- Need2Know: Christian Brothers Automotive Repair under construction in Prescott; Afterglow Jewelers cuts ribbon in Prescott Valley; Start Moving-On Counseling, Trauma Center and Telepractice expanding
- Suspect in Prescott hit-and-run arrested, charged
- Fire in Prescott significantly damages home
- Bears join mountain lions, other wildlife in visiting Prescott area
- Obituary: Linda Jeffries
- Mountain lion kills two small dogs in Prescott; residents warned to be vigilant
- Reports of mountain lions continue as Prescott Animal Control advises vigilance
- Shooting at carnival Saturday night being investigated by Prescott Police
- Update: Prescott Police identify suspect in hit-and-run collision
- Need2Know: Bed Bath and Beyond announces beginning of closure process; Outdoor retailer REI Co-op to open Prescott store this fall; C&C Cyclery offers products and services to mountain bikers
- Update: Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to shooting incident at Prescott carnival
- UPDATE: Prescott Police locate, detain suspect connected to hit-and run collision on White Spar Road; victim seriously injured
- Photo: CAFMA contains fire that destroyed house in Prescott Valley
- Prescott Police seek communty help identifying hit-and-run suspect
- Victim, neighbor apprehend burglary suspect in Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: