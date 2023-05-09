OFFERS
Tuesday, May 09
Prescott Valley Police to participate in Click It or Ticket campaign

Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy

Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy

Originally Published: May 9, 2023 5:33 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is joining other police agencies throughout Arizona in launching the “Click It or Ticket” campaign on May 22. The effort will continue through June 4.

“Click it or Ticket” refers to putting on a seat belt to avoid a traffic citation or, more importantly, injuries in a crash.

Although seat belts have been proven to be one of the best ways to save lives in a collision, many people still don’t buckle up. Worse still, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that will pass on to impressionable youth who, in turn, will think it is safe to not buckle up.

Additionally, air bags are designed to work with seat belts, not replace them. If you don’t wear your seat belt, you could be thrown into a rapidly opening frontal air bag. Such force could injure or even kill you.

The Click it or Ticket campaign focuses on safety education, strong laws and law enforcement to save lives. This program is sponsored by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and will also enforce the use of child car seats.

“The Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement serves as a reminder to always buckle up,” PVPD Chief Bob Ticer said. “Our officers want every driver and passenger to reduce the risk of serious injury, vehicle ejection, or death in the event of a collision on our roadways. Every citation issued could be a life saved.”

If you see traffic violations or reckless driving, please contact Prescott Valley Police law enforcement immediately at 928-772-9267.

Information provided by PVPD.

