Obituary: Richard (Rico) B. Olvera
Oct. 29, 1939 — April 28, 2023
Richard (Rico) B. Olvera, 83, of Tempe, Arizona, passed away on April 28, 2023, in Flagstaff, Arizona. Rico was born to Steve and Susie Olvera in Mayer, Arizona, on Oct. 29, 1939.
Rico was a loving husband, dad, Tata, and Great-Tata. Rico is preceded in death by his parents, brother Louie Olvera, sister Isabel Hernandez, and brother Robert Olvera. He is survived by daughters, Toni Lyn Olvera Johnson (Ron) and Trish Olvera Shelton (Terry); grandchildren, Dominique Johnson (Christine), Arrianna La Rosa (Jason), and Diego Johnson; great-grandchildren Nora Johnson, Addi Johnson, Jonah Johnson, and Evie LaRosa. Sisters Pauline Diaz, and Mary Helen Russell.
Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. with memorial service to follow on Saturday, May 13 at Queen of Heaven Funeral Home, 1562 E. Baseline Road, Mesa.
Condolences can be made to queenofheavencatholicmortuary.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, Mesa, Arizona.
Information provided by the funeral home.
