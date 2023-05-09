Obituary: Darlene Curlee
Darlene Curlee, 85, went home to be with the Lord May 4, 2023. Darlene was born June 16, 1937 to Henry and Ruby Murdock in Phoenix, Arizona. She grew up in Phoenix and attended Phoenix Union High School.
Darlene loved sewing, china painting, dolls, jewelry and her church.
She was a domestic violence advocate and was very passionate about helping people who were victims of domestic violence.
She is survived by her children Debbie Domack of Wittman, AZ, Michelle Benson (Lanny) of Prescott, AZ and Lani Napoli (Tom) of Orange County, CA, as well as seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Landon Curlee, sister Betty Johnson and her parents.
There will be a celebration of her life at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the QuadCity Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Hwy, in Prescott, AZ 86303. Home again, home again! Jiggety jig! For anyone wishing to help victims of domestic violence, please visit timeoutshelter.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Information provided by the funeral home.
