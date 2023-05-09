Adoption Spotlight: Brandon, Logan and Trevor

Brandon, Logan and Trevor are fun, happy and exciting brothers. Brandon really likes superhero toys, Pokémon, playing video games and swimming. He enjoys theatre class, dance class and loves math and science. Logan loves Paw patrol, anything electric. He enjoys being outside with his friends and gymnastics. He’d love to be a teacher or singer when he grows up. Trevor excels at math and is learning to take care of animals. Trevor wants to be a Scientist or Game Developer when he grows up. Get to know Brandon, Logan, Trevor and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.