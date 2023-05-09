Adoption Spotlight: Brandon, Logan and Trevor
Brandon, Logan and Trevor are fun, happy and exciting brothers. Brandon really likes superhero toys, Pokémon, playing video games and swimming. He enjoys theatre class, dance class and loves math and science. Logan loves Paw patrol, anything electric. He enjoys being outside with his friends and gymnastics. He’d love to be a teacher or singer when he grows up. Trevor excels at math and is learning to take care of animals. Trevor wants to be a Scientist or Game Developer when he grows up. Get to know Brandon, Logan, Trevor and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Reports of mountain lions continue as Prescott Animal Control advises vigilance
- Update: Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to shooting incident at Prescott carnival
- UPDATE: Prescott Police locate, detain suspect connected to hit-and run collision on White Spar Road; victim seriously injured
- Victim, neighbor apprehend burglary suspect in Prescott
- Dancing for the Stars announces participants for 2023 competition
- Need2Know: Christian Brothers Automotive Repair under construction in Prescott; Afterglow Jewelers cuts ribbon in Prescott Valley; Start Moving-On Counseling, Trauma Center and Telepractice expanding
- Suspect in Prescott hit-and-run arrested, charged
- Fire in Prescott significantly damages home
- Bears join mountain lions, other wildlife in visiting Prescott area
- Obituary: Linda Jeffries
- Mountain lion kills two small dogs in Prescott; residents warned to be vigilant
- Reports of mountain lions continue as Prescott Animal Control advises vigilance
- Shooting at carnival Saturday night being investigated by Prescott Police
- Update: Prescott Police identify suspect in hit-and-run collision
- Need2Know: Bed Bath and Beyond announces beginning of closure process; Outdoor retailer REI Co-op to open Prescott store this fall; C&C Cyclery offers products and services to mountain bikers
- Update: Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to shooting incident at Prescott carnival
- UPDATE: Prescott Police locate, detain suspect connected to hit-and run collision on White Spar Road; victim seriously injured
- Photo: CAFMA contains fire that destroyed house in Prescott Valley
- Prescott Police seek communty help identifying hit-and-run suspect
- Victim, neighbor apprehend burglary suspect in Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: