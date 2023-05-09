Adoption Spotlight: Bowie
Originally Published: May 9, 2023 8:14 p.m.
Bowie is an incredibly kind and intelligent young person who prefers the pronouns they/them. They enjoy helping and advocating for others, especially their siblings. Bowie is also a gifted artist with a wonderful voice, and they love to sketch. Their newest venture is learning how to play the guitar. Get to know Bowie and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
