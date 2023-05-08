Pet of the Week: Goose (United Animal Friends)
Goose is wearing his formal tuxedo and set for action. If you would rather have a more casual day, he is ready to lie around and talk to you. Goose is athletic, curious and playful. He is very sweet with people, but not fond of children.
Goose is choosy about other cats, but gets along quite well with his buddy, Maverick, who is also up for adoption. The medium hair, black-and-white tuxedo cat is 1.5 years old. He is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is neutered and is microchipped.
You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” at www.unitedanimalfriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that he is suited to your home.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
