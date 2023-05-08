Pet of the Week: Eddie Bauer (Catty Shack)

Eddie Bauer is last of the “Designer Group.” As you can see by his photo, he is quite the personality! His approximate date of birth is the middle of January. He is a cuddle bug and would rather climb in a lap for snuggles than play. Eddie also loves to roll around and stretch. Absolutely wants to crawl inside your arms and cuddle. Loves laps the most!

Eddie can be seen at Catty Shack from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or inquiries can be made through Petfinder.com or cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.