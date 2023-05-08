Pet of the Week: Dozer (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Hi, my name is Dozer, and I am an approximately 2-1/2-year-old Catahoula mix. I came to the shelter with my friend, Bluey. We are looking for a home that will adopt us both so we can stay together. We have been together since we were puppies.

I am house trained, up to date on shots, neutered and microchipped.

I get along well with other dogs, cats and kids. I am partially deaf, so somebody who is willing to be patient with me is a must.

Please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment to meet me and Bluey!

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.