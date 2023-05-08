Pet of the Week: Dozer (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Hi, my name is Dozer, and I am an approximately 2-1/2-year-old Catahoula mix. I came to the shelter with my friend, Bluey. We are looking for a home that will adopt us both so we can stay together. We have been together since we were puppies.
I am house trained, up to date on shots, neutered and microchipped.
I get along well with other dogs, cats and kids. I am partially deaf, so somebody who is willing to be patient with me is a must.
Please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment to meet me and Bluey!
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Reports of mountain lions continue as Prescott Animal Control advises vigilance
- Shooting at carnival Saturday night being investigated by Prescott Police
- Update: Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to shooting incident at Prescott carnival
- UPDATE: Prescott Police locate, detain suspect connected to hit-and run collision on White Spar Road; victim seriously injured
- Victim, neighbor apprehend burglary suspect in Prescott
- Suspect in Prescott hit-and-run arrested, charged
- Fire in Prescott significantly damages home
- Dancing for the Stars announces participants for 2023 competition
- Need2Know: Christian Brothers Automotive Repair under construction in Prescott; Afterglow Jewelers cuts ribbon in Prescott Valley; Start Moving-On Counseling, Trauma Center and Telepractice expanding
- Need2Know: Bed Bath and Beyond announces beginning of closure process; Outdoor retailer REI Co-op to open Prescott store this fall; C&C Cyclery offers products and services to mountain bikers
- Mountain lion kills two small dogs in Prescott; residents warned to be vigilant
- Shooting at carnival Saturday night being investigated by Prescott Police
- Reports of mountain lions continue as Prescott Animal Control advises vigilance
- Update: Prescott Police identify suspect in hit-and-run collision
- Need2Know: Bed Bath and Beyond announces beginning of closure process; Outdoor retailer REI Co-op to open Prescott store this fall; C&C Cyclery offers products and services to mountain bikers
- Update: Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to shooting incident at Prescott carnival
- UPDATE: Prescott Police locate, detain suspect connected to hit-and run collision on White Spar Road; victim seriously injured
- Photo: CAFMA contains fire that destroyed house in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Jay’s Bird Barn gets new name and larger location in Prescott; Hampton Inn in Prescott receives prestigious award; Store within a store opens inside Pet Headquarters in Prescott Valley
- Prescott Police seek communty help identifying hit-and-run suspect
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: