Pet of the Week: Alabaster (Miss Kitty's Cat House)
Alabaster is a handsome 3-year-old striped, gray tabby. His markings are beautiful. He came to Miss Kitty’s as a stray and is now looking for his forever home. Alabaster loves to play, play and play some more!
He loves attention and is quite a character! Come in to see this cute and super friendly boy!
To meet Alabaster, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more information, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.
Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
