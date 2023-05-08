CASA for Kids: 'Landon'

CASA CASE OF THE MONTH: “Landon”

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as an advocate for 15-year-old “Landon.”

The Department of Child Safety (DCS) took Landon into custody because his mother is mentally ill and required hospitalization. His father abandoned him.

Accordingly, there is no parent willing and able to safely and effectively parent Landon. He is currently placed in a group home in Maricopa County, because there are no relatives willing or able to provide a placement for him and no local foster homes are available.

Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities:

Monitoring Landon’s progress in his current placement; working with his DCS case manager and any service providers to ensure that he receives the appropriate services, such as educational and medical care; and making recommendations to the court about a permanent outcome for him.

Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community?

No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate.

Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the children and their needs, gather information about the children’s circumstances, advocate for services for the children, and provide information to the court about what is in the children’s best interest.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE — The child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.