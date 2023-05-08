Bradshaw Mountain baseball stuns No. 1 Salpointe Catholic for run-rule win in playoffs

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Mike Shepard to present ‘I Grew up Here’ at Western Heritage Center May 10 Roundup: YCSO inadvertently sends out false alert of mountain lion, responds to vehicle hitting house HUSD to honor retiring faculty, staff, top district leaders at today’s meeting Tempe partners with nonprofits to help people experiencing homelessness Kids among 8 seriously hurt in Arizona highway crash Arizona House Democratic leader Cano leaving for Harvard Community in Brief: Creation Science class starts Tuesday City contract for contribution to 'World’s Oldest Rodeo' up for vote by Prescott Council Tuesday Dancing for the Stars announces participants for 2023 competition Seasoned music educator pledges to reinvigorate pride in Prescott Marching Band, color guard

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, May 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Bradshaw Mountain baseball stuns No. 1 Salpointe Catholic for run-rule win in playoffs
Prep Baseball

Bradshaw Mountain baseball takes a team photo after defeating Salpointe Catholic 12-2 in a state playoff game on Saturday, May, 2023, Tucson. (Bradshaw Mountain baseball/Courtesy)

Bradshaw Mountain baseball takes a team photo after defeating Salpointe Catholic 12-2 in a state playoff game on Saturday, May, 2023, Tucson. (Bradshaw Mountain baseball/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: May 8, 2023 11:39 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

52 WEEKS
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 52 WEEKS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: