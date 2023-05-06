Obituary: Marcella Jean Bagley Stephenson

Marcella Jean Bagley Stephenson, born March 14, 1935 in Mountain Lake, Minnesota to Merle and Loretta (Bies) Bagley. She grew up in Madelia, Minnesota and attended St. Mary’s elementary school and graduated from Madelia High School in 1953.

After graduation she moved to Phoenix, Arizona and worked for the Arizona Republic-Phoenix Gazette newspapers as their librarian until suffering a massive stroke in 1982. She attended Columbia University, NY studying library science in 1967 and became head librarian for Phoenix Newspapers, Inc. In 1968.

Marcy married Jesse F. Bagley in 1953. They moved to Prescott in 1984. Jesse died in 2000 and she married James M. Stephenson in 2001.

She was a member and regularly attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and attended Prescott Community Church, RCA with her husband, Jim.

Marcy is preceded in death by her second husband James M. Stephenson and her first husband Jesse Bagley, parents Merle and Loretta, and step-father Fred Stapleford, sisters Connie (Floyd) Vehling, Betty Klaris, Maxine (Willard) Reed, brothers Dick (Joan) Bagley, Eugene Bagley, brother-in-law Gary Kauffmann, and stepson-in-law Vince V. Dalke.

She is survived by her sister Audrey Kauffmann, stepdaughter Bonnylin Stephenson Dalke, stepson James (Margaret) F. Stephenson, four grandchildren Vincent J. Dalke, Becky A. Dalke, David Stephenson, and Barry Stephenson, nephews Chuck (Shari) Kauffmann and Greg Kauffmann, nieces Michelle (Ernie) Rosenberg, Ashley McKane and Blake Rosenberg.

A Memorial Mass will be held for Marcella on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, AZ with a celebration of life to follow at Granite Gate Senior Living, 3850 N. US Hwy 89, Prescott, AZ from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Marcella’s name to Prescott People Who Care, P.O. Box 12079, Prescott, AZ 86304.

A special thank you, to Granite Gate for the wonderful care they gave Marcy for the last 16 years and to Good Samaritan Hospice for providing her with exceptional care or her last months.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.

