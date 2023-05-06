OFFERS
Obituary: Linda Jeffries

Linda Jeffries. (Courtesy)

Linda Jeffries. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 6, 2023 7:59 p.m.

Linda Jeffries was a beautiful and kind human being that really made a mark on this world. She died tragically. She was born at a birthing home in Glendale, Arizona.

She was an uneducated woman who worked her way up to become branch manager of Bank One in Phoenix after a lifetime of working within the banking systems. She retired from banking and went to work for Inter-Tel in Phoenix. She was self-taught in computers and became an asset to this company as well. Linda retired and left Phoenix to move up to Chino Valley, Arizona and get out of the heat.

Linda was very close to her daughters and grandsons. They were the light of her life. She spent most of her retirement years with her daughters and grandsons. She was a wonderful Mother and fantastic Grandmother.

Linda was a devout Christian, from childhood. She was, in fact, responsible for bringing both of her parents to God. She was baptized at the Assembly of God in Phoenix, which she desperately wanted to get back to at the end of her life. She did attend her husband’s church, Seventh-day Adventist in Prescott, but never joined. Linda simply wanted her family to break bread together at the end of her life and we all did!

Linda is survived by her brother Jerry Webb and her niece Aurelia; her oldest daughter Christa Sellers and her husband Brian; her youngest daughter, Carey Puls and her husband Andrew; Linda’s grandsons who loved her dearly, Ethen Puls and his wife Taylor, Sebastian Puls and Jesse Fuller. Linda is also survived by her husband and his two sons.

Linda will be desperately missed by the family who loved her dearly, but who take great comfort in knowing that she is with GOD. We love you Mom, (Grandma)!

Information provided by the family.

