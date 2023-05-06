OFFERS
Saturday, May 06
Obituary: Joyce Zembik Joyce Marie Teel

Joyce Zembik Joyce Marie Teel. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 6, 2023 8:22 p.m.

Joyce Zembik Joyce Marie Teel was born Sept. 18, 1931 to Mabel and Floyd Teel in South Gate, California. She was preceded in death by her sisters Shirley Ann, Janice, and her brother Edward. Joyce spent her childhood years in South Gate, Lynwood, and Inglewood, California. She was a 1950 graduate of Fremont High School where she enjoyed singing in the Glee Club and working in the local theater. She had a happy childhood with her family, her cousins, and friends. After high school she took some business classes at Occidental College and enjoyed going dancing at Coconut Grove with Shirley and her friends.

Joyce met Frank while he and his brother were visiting Joyce’s aunt Nita. He always said that he knew when he saw her that he was going to marry her. Joyce and Frank met on July 4, 1953, and were married on March 13, 1954. They celebrated 69 years together this year. They had six children together: Annette Carrozzo, Gregg Zembik, Anthony Zembik, David Zembik, Teresa Miller and Yvonne Gill. She was a loving “Grandma” to 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Joyce spent many years raising children, making sure everyone got to school, sports practices, scout meetings and sharing her Catholic faith with them. She was a Room Mother at St. Emydius Catholic School and a Cub Scout leader, too. During her life she enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading and participating in a garden club and community produce co-op group.

After retirement Joyce and Frank traveled to many countries throughout the world and enjoyed collecting treasures from their many trips.

Joyce passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona with family by her side and is survived by her loving husband of 69 years and her devoted family. Her spirit for life and love for her family and friends will always be missed.

A visitation will be held for Joyce on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, AZ at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will be at Heritage Memorial Park, Dewey, AZ at 1:30 p.m.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Joyce’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

