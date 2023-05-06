Obituary: Eleanor (Ellie) Nordenberg
Originally Published: May 6, 2023 7:49 p.m.
Sadly we announce the passing of our last family elder, Eleanor (Ellie) Nordenberg on Feb. 6, 2023. Ellie and her late husband Hal enjoyed 54 years of adventures together, and then settled here in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Ellie was loved by many and will be forgotten by none. We shall miss her beautiful smile.
Information provided by the family.
