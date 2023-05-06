Obituary: Donna Bernice Prescott

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
City contract for contribution to World’s Oldest Rodeo up for vote by Prescott Council Tuesday Dancing for the Stars announces participants for 2023 competition Seasoned music educator pledges to reinvigorate pride in Prescott Marching Band, color guard Embry-Riddle Announces summer shows at Jim & Linda Lee Planetarium Homicide charges pending against Ash Fork man after remains discovered during routine welfare check Sen. Bennett concerns lead to sidelining of emergency declarations proposal United States Marine Navy Cross recipient a beloved substitute teacher at Prescott High School Need2Know: Christian Brothers Automotive Repair under construction in Prescott; Afterglow Jewelers cuts ribbon in Prescott Valley; Start Moving-On Counseling, Trauma Center and Telepractice expanding Business Briefly: Prescott Valley Chamber accepting Community Excellence Awards nominations Lock-box option: Yavapai College among few campuses to offer weapons storage

Subscribe Now
Saturday, May 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Donna Bernice Prescott

Donna Bernice Prescott. (Courtesy)

Donna Bernice Prescott. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 6, 2023 8:11 p.m.

Donna Bernice Prescott, 92, died peacefully at home in Prescott, Arizona on April 30, 2023, surrounded by her family. Born in Oakwood, Michigan on Nov. 17, 1930, she was the fourth of Donald and Bernice Francis’s nine children.

Donna loved her first home in Oxford, Michigan. The house she shared with her parents and all eight siblings was the cherished gathering place for extended family. (And it only had one bathroom.) Donna raised two children, Karen and Michael, in the Oxford area.

Donna loved her home in Prescott, Arizona. She and her husband, Lowell, relocated in 1974 after first visiting the city because it was named for a distant relative, William Hickling Prescott. They decided to stay and raise son Frank and daughter Frances.

Donna loved her community. She held leadership roles in many local organizations, including the Prescott Symphony Guild and the Noon Lioness Club. She also led the Board of Trustees and the women’s group at the Prescott United Methodist Church and volunteered for church roles large and small, from treasury duties and managing funeral receptions to looking after kitchens and chairing rummage sales.

Donna loved her family above all. She hosted meals for every birthday, holiday and sporting event, often ending with a singalong or late-night card game. She celebrated her 85th birthday with her family on the Las Vegas Strip, her 90th birthday with a Zoom party during the pandemic, and her 92nd birthday at a glow-in-the-dark party at a castle-themed mansion in Prescott.

Donna loved. And was greatly loved in return.

She is survived by her children: Karen Anderson, Michael Bergman (Kelly), Frank Prescott, and Frances Goldblum (Mark). She was a devoted Grandma to five grandchildren: Kathryn, Annie, Aidan, Alisa and William, and G.G. to three great-grandchildren: Max, Rosie and Ruth. Donna is also survived by her sisters Ro VanWagoner (Bill) and Gerry Wilfong, her brother, Bob Francis (Ellen), and her sister-in-law Jean Francis, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by Lowell, her husband of 52 years, her parents, and siblings Dorothy Younker, Milton Francis, Joyce Elliott, Richard Francis and Lynn “Butch” Francis.

In her memory, Donna has requested contributions to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) to support a Type 1 Diabetes cure for her granddaughter Annie Roethel Field. Honoring her wishes, Donna’s family will hold a private memorial at a later date.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: