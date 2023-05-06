OFFERS
Obituary: Charles Edward Gates
March 19, 1938 — April 7, 2023

(Courtesy)

(Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 6, 2023 7:36 p.m.

Charlie was born in Alliance, Ohio the only child of Martha and Henry Gates. His family later moved to Detroit, Michigan, to be closer to extended family.

After graduating from Cody High School in Detroit, he did a short tour in the U.S. Army. Subsequently, he graduated from University of Michigan in 1963, with a BS in education. His work life for 30 years was with Ford Motor in Dearborn, Michigan in Quality Control.

Charlie was the consummate hobbyist pursuing photography, ham radio operation, target shooting, and RC airplane building and flying. He was a private pilot with an A&P rating and multi-engine rating. He was also CFI rated and was a flight instructor in Michigan. He owned several airplanes, among them a Piper Comanche and a Twin Engine Cessna 310, which allowed Connie and Charlie to have some wonderful travel adventures around the United States.

Charlie and Connie moved to Prescott, Arizona and built their “Home in Heaven” there in 2001 and made many wonderful friends. He belonged to the Prescott Hangar of The Quiet Birdmen and the Chino Valley Flyers. He was a Safety Officer in the club.

Among his greatest assets were his sublime quick sense of humor, the twinkle in his eye and his generosity towards others.

He died at home in Colorado Springs surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his beloved wife of 30 years, Connie Carrico Gates, and children Scott Gates (Julie) and grandson Christopher and daughter Amy Gates Smith (Martin) and grandsons Adam and David.

Charlie also leaves behind Bill and Michelle Wagner (Marion), Bryn and Blaise, Greg and Melinda Marion, Nicholas and Natalie, John and Elaine Marion, Maclain and Ella.

A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated in the Chapel of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Monument, Colorado on May 5, 2023, his grandson Christopher’s birthday.

Charlie was a good man and deeply loved.

Information provided by the family.

