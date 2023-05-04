Obituary Notice: James Lawrence Pejak
Originally Published: May 4, 2023 10 p.m.
James Lawrence Pejak, born July 17, 1954, passed away Nov. 24, 2022, in Cordes Junction, Arizona. Affordable Burial and Cremation of Prescott Valley, Arizona is in charge of the arrangements.
