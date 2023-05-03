UPDATE: Prescott Police locate, detain suspect connected to serious injury hit-and run-collision

Prescott Police said Wednesday afternoon they have located and detained the suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident on White Spar Road that seriously injured a woman Wednesday morning, May 3.

Police said a Prescott Police Department Investigator observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the parking lot at 1245 East Gurley St. at about 1:30 p.m. Officers were able to detain the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. Upon inspection of the vehicle, Investigators located damage consistent with the collision. The suspect made statements to Investigators while on scene admitting his involvement, police said.

Police did not release the name of the suspect Wednesday afternoon, but said the department is working through details of the investigation, and will be providing updates, including the status of the victim, once the suspect is formally charged.

Police responded to the 700 block of White Spar Road at about 7 a.m. after the report of the unresponsive injured female. Emergency medical services (EMS) personnel along with officers determined that the female appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

Through the course of the investigation, officers were able to access video footage of the incident from a nearby business.

According to police, a woman was walking her dog on the sidewalk when she was struck by a newer full-sized Dodge four-door truck. After the initial collision, the driver of the vehicle backed up and alongside the victim, at which time, he then turned around and left the scene traveling northbound on White Spar Road toward the downtown area. The actual collision occurred at approximately 6:50 a.m., police said.

The victim was transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center, and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital where she is in very critical condition, fighting for her life. The suspect never made any attempts to assist the victim or call to report, according to police.

Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.

Check back with dCourier.com and the Daily Courier for more information as it becomes available.