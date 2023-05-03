Obituary: Lorne Harmon

Lorne Harmon, born June 7, 1941 in Hibbing Minnesota, passed peacefully away at his home in Prescott, Arizona on April 23, 2023 at the age of 81.

He was married 63 beautiful years to his wife, Peggy Sue, and was a wonderful father to their two girls, Karen and Kristy, ages 62 and 58. With seven grandkids (Jeremy, Lindsey, Jesse, Amanda, Emily, Chris and Matt) and two great-grandkids (Savannah and Cooper), and their Comanche plane named 77Papa, his cup was very full and his life an adventure.

Prior to his 30 years as a pilot, he was a police officer for 16 years, pursued a Master’s Degree from Missouri State, and became a college instructor for 16 more years in California. He served on the Foster Care Review Board and was honored and humbled to be part of the airport “Squadron” and the local Q Bees. He was a devoted husband, wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and a true, true friend to many.

A memorial service will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. May 21 at the Centennial at Antelope Hills Golf Course, 1989 Clubhouse Drive, Prescott.

Information provided by the family.