Obituary: Linda Darlene Jeffries

Linda Darlene Jeffries, age 73, of Chino Valley, Arizona passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Linda worked for Valley National Bank and Bank One in the Phoenix area for over 30 years, ending her career as Branch Manager. In retirement, she devoted her time to her family and volunteering at the Prescott Seventh Day Adventist Food Pantry.

She is survived by her husband Dan Jeffries, daughters Christa Fuller and Carrie Puls, son-in-law Drew Puls, grandsons Jesse Fuller, Ethan and Sebastian Puls, and stepsons Tom and Keith Jeffries.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Prescott Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Information provided by the family.