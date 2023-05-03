Obituary: Dolores (Del) Rosenwasser

Our Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, Dolores (Del) Rosenwasser passed away on April 6, 2023 at 94 years old. Dolores was born in Brooklyn, New York on Oct. 14, 1928 to May and Harry Kaplan.

She married Harold Rosenwasser in 1946. They moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1962 where they raised their three children. Dolores worked in the Superior Court System until she retired. Dolores and Harold then traveled full-time for many years before settling in Cottonwood, Arizona and then moving to Prescott, Arizona in 2014.

Dolores was always generous and kind to everyone she met and made friends wherever she went. We will always remember her in her sparkly shoes and great outfits.

Dolores is preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Harold. She is survived by her three children Paul Rosenwasser, Dale Whitney (Donald), and Pam Rosenwasser, her two grandchildren, Josh (Tammy) Whitney, Justin (Kalani) Whitney and her four great-grandchildren, Bodhi, Wren, Emilia and Ethan and her beloved dog Baby.

We will miss her forever.

Information provided by the family.