Adoption Spotlight: Anthony

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott council moves to end membership in longstanding Upper Verde Watershed Protection Coalition PUSD gets first look at proposed new district-wide science curriculum Yavapai County 4-H Pollination Habitat project engaging students in nature PUSD board unanimously negotiates 3-year contract for new Superintendent Clark Tenney Fostering community water stewardship: What you can do PV Public Library to host Star Wars Jedi Academy May 4 Yavapai College to honor graduates at Prescott-area commencement ceremony on May 7 Phoenix company ElectraTect creating marijuana Breathalyzer UPDATE: Prescott Police locate, detain suspect connected to serious injury hit-and run-collision Mustang Project Car Show to be held May 6, at Goodwill in Prescott Valley

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, May 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Adoption Spotlight: Anthony

Anthony. (Courtesy)

Anthony. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 3, 2023 8:07 p.m.

Anthony enjoys playing video games and sports, especially soccer and football because he says, “no pain, no gain!” Anthony is into music - he loves rap, country and “love music,” which Anthony says may help him on a date one day! Anthony is very interested in learning more about his German culture. Get to know Anthony and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: