Adoption Spotlight: Adam
Originally Published: May 3, 2023 8 p.m.
Adam is a sweet, thoughtful, talkative who is always willing to lend a hand to help others. One of his favorite things to do is watch fantasy-action movies like Lord of the Rings, Star Wars or anything with superheroes. Adam recently joined flag football and is looking forward to getting better at the sport and being part of a team. Get to know Adam and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
