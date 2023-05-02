Obituary: Frederick Jacob Schaeffer

Fred is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol Nowlin Schaeffer; four children, Dawn Frieda Kovacs (Jim), Frederick William Schaeffer, Kimberley Carol Ranghelli, and Robert Scott Schaeffer (Sabira); three step-daughters, Virginia Lee Davis, Stephanie Kay Logan (Jim), and Deanna Marie Bruns (Rod); 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be at First Southern Baptist Church of Chino Valley on Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m.

Information provided by the family.