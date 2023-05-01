Pet of the Week: Turkey (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Originally Published: May 1, 2023 4:11 p.m.
Meet Turkey, an approximately 1.5-year-old Australian Kelpie mix. Turkey is a big, loving and energetic boy who loves to run around and play. He is good with other dogs as long as they do not mind his jumping and rough playing style.
Turkey is house trained, neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and ready for his new loving home. If you would like to meet Turkey, call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
