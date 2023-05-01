Pet of the Week: Scout (Catty Shack)
Scout is a beautiful “SnowShoe” kitty who was found several miles outside of Prescott. She is considered to be “special needs” because she had lost sight in her left eye. But that does not prevent her from being a very sweet cat who loves to sit on laps. This beauty also loves being brushed and petted.
Scout would be best as the only cat in her new home so she can have your undivided attention! Come see Scout at Catty Shack, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Inquiries can also visit Petfinder.com and cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only, please.
Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.
