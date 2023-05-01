Pet of the Week: Dozer (United Animal Friends)

Athletic Dozer has a wish — to find his new family to share plenty of playtime (especially fetch) and fun adventures. After a busy day, cuddly Dozer would love to put his head in your lap, snuggle up, and fall asleep.

Gentle, sensitive and calm are just a few of the attributes that describe the handsome cattle dog mix. A friendly guy, Dozer greets everyone he meets with joy and affection. He is smart and is leash-trained, housetrained and crate trained. If you are looking for a loyal buddy and playmate, Dozer is your guy!



Dozer weighs about 50 pounds and is about 1 to 2 years old. If you are interested in adopting him, visit UAF’s website and click on the “Apply for Adoption” button. A safe fenced yard is required.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.