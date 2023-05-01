Pet of the Week: Coco (Miss Kitty's Cat House)
Coco is a 7-year-old declawed female with silky black hair, green eyes and one white whisker! Her owner was unable to take of her any longer. She is quite a talker and very friendly. She loves attention! Come and meet this pretty girl.
She’s looking forward to being in her forever home where she can get all the love she deserves!
To meet Coco, call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.
Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
