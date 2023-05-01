OFFERS
CASA for Kids: 'Jocelyn'

CASA of Yavapai County/Courtesy

CASA of Yavapai County/Courtesy

Originally Published: May 1, 2023 4:31 p.m.

CASA CASE OF THE MONTH: “Jocelyn”

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as an advocate for 7-year-old “Jocelyn.”

Jocelyn was taken into custody by the Department of Child Safety (DCS) after disclosing physical abuse by her paternal grandmother and guardian to her teacher.

Physical evidence corroborates her statements and a criminal investigation with local law enforcement is ongoing.

Jocelyn has lived with her paternal grandmother for the past two years.

Her parents left her in the grandmother’s care on what was initially intended to be a temporary basis while they sought employment out of area. Jocelyn’s parents have yet to be located.

Current circumstances have left Jocelyn without a caregiver who is able and willing to ensure her safety. Jocelyn is currently placed in licensed foster care. DCS is making efforts to locate relatives who may be able to provide placement for her.

Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities:

Monitoring Jocelyn’s progress in her current placement; working with the DCS case manager and any service providers to ensure that she receives the appropriate services, such as educational and medical care; and making recommendations to the court about a permanent outcome for Jocelyn.

Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community?

No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate.

Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the children and their needs, gather information about the children’s circumstances, advocate for services for the children, and provide information to the court about what is in the children’s best interest.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE — The child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.

