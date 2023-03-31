Police ask public's help to locate endangered man
Prescott Valley Police are asking the public’s help to find endangered individual David Grant Chism, age 64. He is 6 foot, 4 inches and 185 pounds, with hazel eyes, and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a dark green jacket and a green baseball cap. He left home with numerous items of clothing on hangers, possibly traveling southbound on Robert Road near Long Mesa at about 5 p.m. He is known to frequent Roberts Market and Dave's Fast Stop.
Chism suffers from dementia and is considered an endangered individual.
If you see Chism or have information about his location please call PV Police at 928-772-9267.
Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.
