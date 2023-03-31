Cartoon EXTRAS: March 31, 2023
Following are online-exclusive Cartoon EXTRAS, a random selection of editorial cartoons from our sources from this week.
Like the prior cartoon galleries, we're not keeping track of Dems vs. GOP, which topic, or who did or said what from which side of the aisle, even where the cartoon is from.
Just consider it an added bonus to our subscribers; remember, these are the opinion of the cartoonist(s), not necessarily that of the Courier or its staffers.
Photo Gallery
Editorial cartoons: March 31, 2023 Gallery
No one is above the Law, Ex-President Donald J. Trump, indicted, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York City, NY, Campaign 2024, Presidential Race, Stormy Daniels, indictment, hush money
- Dignity Health-YRMC to consolidate, reduce services, staff amid financial challenges
- YCSO mourns loss of sergeant who suffered heart attack at home March 24
- Vehicle falls into ravine off Highway 89 near Paulden; 3 occupants taken to hospital
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Bridge at Fain Lake remains closed after heavy flooding
- Judge Hancock given non-judicial duties, cases reassigned
- Sewer overflow leads to high levels of E. coli in Granite Creek, Watson Lake
- Need2Know: Mobile Health Doc provides care on wheels; A Shear of Joy now open at former Shear Factor salon in Prescott Valley; Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce accepting scholarship applications
- Prescott works to clean up after heavy rainstorm
- Prescott Police find no one in home after report of burglary in progress
- ‘Gray Death’ drug appears in Prescott Valley
- Police seek info about fatal collision at Willow Creek Road, Haas Boulevard in Prescott
- Highway 69 open after two-car collision causes closure in both directions near Lowes
- Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge
- Collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Friday leaves 3 seriously injured
- ADOT announces upcoming I-17 closures
- Prescott’s streets, businesses serve as sets for first of mystery movies
- Prescott Valley Police need help locating hit-and-run suspects
- Obituary: Tyler Zachary Greene
- Need2Know: Summit 4X4 Company opens Prescott Valley location; Human Bean drive-thru espresso stand coming soon to Prescott Valley; Lucy Dee’s in Prescott changes name to State 48 Hometown BBQ
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: