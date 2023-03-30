OFFERS
Thursday, March 30
Obituary: William Fay Fuller

William Fay Fuller. (Courtesy)

William Fay Fuller. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 30, 2023 8:08 p.m.

William Fay Fuller, 85, died peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 26, 2022 due to respiratory failure and natural causes.

He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 27, 1937 to his parents George and Betty. He was preceded in death by his younger brother James and sister Mary. Also by his oldest son, Jeffrey Allen Fuller in 2019.

Bill was a graduate of Riverside Poly High, 1955, Riverside City College, 1957, University of California Riverside, 1960. He received his masters in Aerospace Engineering from University of Southern California in 1966. During his studies he married Margaret Nichols and raised a family while working in the field of rocket science. He was instrumental in the development of the space exploration program during the 1960s. He held a number of patents pertaining to rocketry. He enjoyed a second career in environmental instrumentation. He retired in 1994 as Manager of Test Operations on the Advanced Solid Rocket Motor project being developed by NASA in Iuka, Mississippi. After retirement he and his second wife, Cathe moved to Prescott, Arizona where he loved his home in the high country. He enjoyed many happy years of traveling and cruising, tennis, golf, reading, poker, bridge, and socializing with friends. In duplicate bridge, he managed to achieve his life-long goal of Life Master.

During retirement he volunteered and was chairman of the Yavapai Hills HOA Architectural Committee and Social Committee. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Prescott Senior Center and oversaw the interior décor and fixtures/furnishings of the new building, the Rowle P. Simmons Adult Center, opened in 2006. He was affectionately referred to as the “furniture czar.”

He is survived by his wife Cathe, his sons Gregory and Brian, daughter Melissa, and seven grandchildren.

Final arrangements were provided by Neptune Society of Tempe, Arizona. A private family service will be held April 2023 in Southern California.

