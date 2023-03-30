Adoption Spotlight: Owen
Originally Published: March 30, 2023 8:34 p.m.
Owen is a clever and humorous kid who enjoys doing fun activities such as watching TV or playing video games. He also loves being outside riding his bike or playing sports with his friends. When he grows up he’d love to be a professional video gamer or wants to be in the Army or SWAT. Get to know Owen and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- YCSO mourns loss of sergeant who suffered heart attack at home March 24
- Vehicle falls into ravine off Highway 89 near Paulden; 3 occupants taken to hospital
- Dignity Health-YRMC to consolidate, reduce services, staff amid financial challenges
- Sewage overflow at Granite Creek leads to closure of park, environmental cleanup
- Yavapai Silent Witness offering reward in high-dollar gas theft case
- Bridge at Fain Lake remains closed after heavy flooding
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Sewer overflow leads to high levels of E. coli in Granite Creek, Watson Lake
- Judge Hancock given non-judicial duties, cases reassigned
- Prescott works to clean up after heavy rainstorm
- ‘Gray Death’ drug appears in Prescott Valley
- Police seek info about fatal collision at Willow Creek Road, Haas Boulevard in Prescott
- Highway 69 open after two-car collision causes closure in both directions near Lowes
- Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge
- Collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Friday leaves 3 seriously injured
- ADOT announces upcoming I-17 closures
- Prescott’s streets, businesses serve as sets for first of mystery movies
- Prescott Valley Police need help locating hit-and-run suspects
- Need2Know: Summit 4X4 Company opens Prescott Valley location; Human Bean drive-thru espresso stand coming soon to Prescott Valley; Lucy Dee’s in Prescott changes name to State 48 Hometown BBQ
- Obituary: Tyler Zachary Greene
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: