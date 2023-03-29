Worship News: March 30, 2023

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of March 30, 2023:

- Mountain Reformed Church Please join us Palm Sunday at our new location, The Event Spot, 6520 E. 1st St., Prescott Valley. 10 a.m. Coffee fellowship with worship service at 10:30. Lyndi Peacock will deliver the message “Expectations vs. Reality” with special music by our fabulous Sanctuary Choir!

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship 10 a.m. Also on Facebook. We are a small but welcoming church and invite you if you are looking for a traditional worship experience. Food Pantry open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth St., Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel with liturgy, song and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- Beit Torah “Shabbat HaGadol, ParashatTzav” April 1. Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) discusses Pesach [4/5-7] firstborn fast; cleaning out chometz; seder plates; recipes. NO Zoom Friday April 7. Free 5783 calendars! Free cotton masks! Contact for details, arrange consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks and vaccinate as needed!

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints www.comeuntochrist.org The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welcomes all to join with millions of people worldwide to hear inspiring messages of hope and renewal from living prophets and apostles during the upcoming general conference this weekend, April 1 and 2. Go to churchofjesuschrist.org to see the session schedule.

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott, welcomes you to its congregation of individuals who look to the 1928 Book of Common Prayer for guidance and spiritual comfort in an atmosphere of warmth and fellowship. 10:30 a.m. Sundays, Holy Communion and 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Morning Prayer. Find joy here!

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday, Pastor John’s Palm Sunday message is “The Passionate Love of Jesus.” 9:30 a.m. Sunday service, with coffee fellowship following. Midweek fellowships and Bible studies. 928-776-1549, Livestream: abcprescott.com

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott welcomes all! Traditional Eucharist service, 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday; 10 a.m. Wednesday healing service. Offering adult Christian Education. 928-778-4499. The Food Pantry accepts donations 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday. Open 9 a.m. to noon Friday for pickup. Serving all communities; individuals and families welcome. No registration needed.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley; worship times are 9 and 11 a.m., with live steaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Soup Supper, Lenten worship service at 6:30 p.m.; grief group, 1 p.m., April 13, led by a chaplain from Good Samaritan Center.

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E Highway 69. Come join us at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday mornings as Pastor Raj teaches from the book of James and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday nights when we are studying Eschatology (End Times). (children’s/youth ministries - 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday). Experience the JOY of the LORD! calvaryprescott.com

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st century, with healing, inspiration, meditation and messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays. Please enter through the back door. For more info: MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch; Pastor John-Aaron

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway, Prescott. Free cardio class to worship music! Join us at 9:30 a.m., Mondays in the Youth Building. Easy moves at your own pace — high energy or easy-does-it. After class, some stay for 15 minutes of HIIT. maryannwinslow1@gmail.com

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food pantry at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W Gurley St., Prescott. Come join us for worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday morning. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. 6 p.m. Wednesday night service. Women’s ministry at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Men’s ministry at 6:15 a.m. Wednesdays. mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. Maundy Thursday service at 5 p.m. tonight, April 6, Good Friday service at 5 p.m. tomorrow, April 7. Easter Sunday at 9:30 a.m. April 9. He is Risen, He is Risen indeed. Join us.

- Veritas Church, 5880 N. Prairie Lane, Prescott Valley. We are a new non-denominational Bible-based church. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Erich Sokoloski. For more information check out our website:

veritaschurchaz.com

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. in our building and online. This Sunday, Rev. Patty’s message is titled “Making Hay as the Storm Clouds Gather.” Is it worth the trouble to celebrate when a storm is gathering, in our lives or in the greater world? Follow us: prescottuu.org

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. 6 p.m. Friday, March 31 Shabbat services with Rabbi Dr. Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. 10 a.m. Saturday Torah Study. Come to our Passover Seder at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 6. Non-members welcome for $10 plus a food contribution. Call 928-708-0018 to RSVP. Website: brithshalom-az.org.

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista Drive, Prescott. 11 a.m. Sundays. We seek to enrich our diversity and understanding by celebrating all — however you present or identify, and whatever your interpretation or exploration of what may or may not exist beyond the world we perceive, and its manifestation. We welcome you. Programs and information at puuf.net

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday service times: 8 a.m. liturgical/sanctuary; 11 a.m. blended/contemporary; 9:30 a.m. fellowship/Adult Bible; 9:30 a.m. Sunday school, Pre-K through 8th grade. Please Join Us/ Everyone Welcome!!!

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. “Sing Hosanna with us! 10 a.m. Palm Sunday service, April 2. All are welcome. Child care provided. Commemorate the Last Supper with us 7 p.m. on Maundy Thursday, April 6. Website: aztrinitypres.org/ “Where neighbors become friends.”

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. The inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. 10 a.m. Sunday Meditation followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E Road 1 South. All are welcome! Palm Sunday, 10 a.m. worship April 2, with full communion. Pastor Bob’s message — “Hosanna” with scripture Mark 11:7-10. Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 & website chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday School - Adult 9 a.m., Children 10 a.m.

- Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Join us in Lent, 5 p.m. Wednesday for Souper Supper; worship services: 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday streaming on Facebook.com/PrescottUMC. Join us for streaming prayer time 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Plan for Palm Sunday, April 2; Good Friday service, April 7

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Come join us worship our Lord at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Livestream on YouTube at pccaz.org. Pastor Corinne’s sermon: “Follow the Leader”

“We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.”

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. Join us for Bible-based teaching and worship, 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Adult Sunday school offered at 9 a.m. You’re invited to Easter at SRCF! Good Friday (April 7) service at 6:30 p.m.; Easter Sunday (April 9) services at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Find us at SolidRockPrescott.com

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-910-1909. Palm Sunday: the “gate” of Holy Week. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship and today’s lessons study. 4 p.m. Tuesdays: Book of “James.” 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays: Women’s Fellowship: “Promised Rest.” 4 p.m. Worship Holy Thursday and Good Friday. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8 Prayer Vigil.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School, 9:45 Coffee and donuts available, Sunday service at 10:15. Children’s nursery and Sunday School available Sunday mornings. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Serving our community for 74 years.

- First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 East Gurley St., invites everyone to our worship service on Sunday mornings at 10:30. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services may be viewed at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555

- American Lutheran Church 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, Sunday Services: Traditional 8 & 10:30 a.m.

Contemporary 9 & 10:30 a.m. ALC Kids 10:30 a.m. Youth Group at 6 p.m., Wednesdays, at The Rock (655 Talwatha Dr., Prescott).

- Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible Study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, is now taking registrations for the eight-week session beginning April 12. 8:15 to 11:15 a.m., Wednesdays at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 928-445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene, Website: prescottnazarene.com Join us at 9 and 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Spring Bake Sale All items are home-baked! Pies, cookies, cupcakes, cakes & breads. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. April 15. 928-772-6366

- The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and Holiday services, Religious school, opportunities for study, and a loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school; 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The Reading Room is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher 480-606-8609. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday school at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming Biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, ymcm.org/contact-us.