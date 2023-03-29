OFFERS
Obituary: Walter (Wally) H. Berg Jr.

Walter (Wally) H. Berg Jr. (Courtesy)

Walter (Wally) H. Berg Jr. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 29, 2023 8:46 p.m.

Walter (Wally) H. Berg Jr. of Chino Valley, Arizona passed away unexpectedly on March 2, 2023. Wally was born to Walter H. Berg, Sr. and Ruth (Palmer) Berg on Nov. 20, 1939, in Woodstock, Illinois.

He attended Woodstock High School and later served for the U.S. Army as a helicopter mechanic, honorably discharged in 1969.

His childhood love of cars led him to a career as the owner/operator of Berg Automotive in Crystal Lake, Illinois, until 1979 when he and Pat moved the business to Emerald Grove, Wisconsin. In 1988, they moved to Glendale, Arizona, where Wally worked for Chilton Auto Repair Manuals using his gift of gab to sell thousands of manuals over the years.

Upon retirement, they moved to Chino Valley, Arizona in 2007. Wally spent many hours in his garage fixing up old cars just like he did when he was a teenager, as well as many hours in the coffee shop talking cars and politics with his coffee “crew.”

He was a member of the National Hot Rod Association, having spent years racing dragsters on the regional circuit, and he was also a member of the Clinton Fencehoppers Snowmobile Club.

Wally not only lived his life to the absolute fullest, but he inspired those around him to do the same!

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Ruth, and his sisters Elizabeth Walters, Patricia Verworren, and Karen Berg. Wally was married to Patricia (Pat) S. Achenbach from Sept. 2, 1977, until her death on Feb. 7, 2016. Prior to his marriage to Pat, Wally was married to Donna Nelson and Kristine Rausch.

Wally is survived by his children, Wendy Ward Knake (Leroy) of Machesney Park, IL, Jody Nelson, Marengo, IL, Tracy (Bob) Mikos of St. Charles, IL, Stacey (Victor) Warren, of San Diego; his step-children, Kelly Achenbach of Northbrook, IL, Kirk Achenbach of Poplar Grove, IL, Kathy Achenbach of Bozeman, MT, Dru Hay (Greg) of Libertyville, IL. He is also survived by seven granddaughters, six grandsons, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson and special friend, Gwyn Wood.

Other “children” included a ‘39 Ford Coupe, ‘32 Ford Roadster, ‘70 Chevy El Camino, and a ‘72 Lincoln Continental. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at El Charro Norte located at 2789 Arizona Trail, in Chino Valley. All are welcome!

In Chicago, family friend and NHRA driver Tony Schumacher will take Wally’s ashes onboard for what Tony describes as “the ride of his life” at the 23rd annual Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway (Joliet, IL) May 19 to 21.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Wounded Warriors at woundedwarriorproject.org.

Information provided by the family.

