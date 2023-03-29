Obituary: Reimar ‘Ray’ Bradhering

Reimar “Ray” Bradhering, was born in Germany, moved to the U.S. and settled in New Jersey. He served in the U.S. Armed Forces from 1951 to 1953. He retired as a Machinist and Realtor and moved to Dewey, Arizona in 1995.

He is survived by daughter Frederica (John), son Thomas (Joyce), granddaughter Janine of Ahwatukee and grandson Tim of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and many friends and relatives.

Services are private.



Information provided by the family.