Obituary Notice: Lawrence 'Larry' Jean Ellis
Originally Published: March 29, 2023 8:41 p.m.
Lawrence “Larry” Jean Ellis, born Oct. 12, 1935, in Holden, Missouri, passed away Feb. 27, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona. Affordable Burial and Cremation of Prescott Valley is in charge of the arrangements.
