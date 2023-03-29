OFFERS
Wednesday, March 29
BLM plans prescribed burns in April and May in Yavapai County

A firefighter ignites a brush pile during a 2009 prescribed burn on the Agua Fria National Monument. (BLM/Courtesy file photo)

Originally Published: March 29, 2023 10:43 a.m.

The Bureau of Land Management’s Phoenix District is planning prescribed burning operations to burn cut and piled brush from public lands in Yavapai and Maricopa counties.

Burning may occur over multiple days in April and May as conditions allow, according to a news release.

In Yavapai County, BLM fire personnel will burn:

  • 200 acres of cut and piled juniper brush along the Indian Creek drainage in the Agua Fria National Monument, about six miles east of Cordes Lakes; and,

  • 39 acres of juniper piles about three miles east of Skull Valley.

In Maricopa County, crews will burn one acre of piles on the east side of Lake Pleasant, about three miles north of State Route 74.

To ensure public safety, BLM firefighters will ignite the piles only when weather conditions are conducive to safely burning. They will remain on scene to monitor public and resource safety. Area residents may see some light smoke during the burn operation. No local road closures are expected.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021 provided funding for this prescribed burn. The legislation funds fuel treatments to help reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire and benefit neighboring communities. Thinning and burning juniper that has encroached into grasslands also helps open wildlife corridors, reduce predator cover, and improve wildlife forage.

For more information, call 602-818-8295 or email jwonderly@blm.gov.

Information provided by the Bureau of Land Management.

