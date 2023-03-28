Why are flags at half-staff?

In coordination with the Presidential proclamation, Gov. Katie Hobbs has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff through sunset March 31, 2023, in honor of the victims of the tragedy in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hobbs released the following statement: “As flags across our state and our country are lowered for the six victims of school gun violence in Nashville, we mourn their loss, along with all others killed by gun violence. Our schools should be safe places for students and teachers, this could have and should have been prevented."

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Source: Arizona Department of Administration