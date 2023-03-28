Prescott Valley Chamber announces theme for 45th annual Prescott Valley Days

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the theme for the 45th annual Prescott Valley Days, which is “Never Ending Neon, life is colorful!” The winning theme was submitted by Adrienne McComack-Reynolds, who will receive a $100 gift certificate to a local restaurant and will ride in the parade on May 13. The parade is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club.

The chamber partnered with Prescott Newspapers, Inc. to hold a contest to select the theme for PV Days 2023. A total of 59 entries were submitted via a special platform hosted by Prescott Newspapers and the Chamber’s website. A 15-member committee consisting of the Prescott Valley’s partners and sponsors met to review and select the winning theme.

“We were very happy to work with Prescott Newspapers to host the contest and extremely excited to have so many wonderful ideas submitted,” states Chamber CEO Marnie Uhl. “Ultimately it was colorful images and creative opportunities that made this selection final.”

Prescott Valley Days will be held May 11-14 at the Findlay Toyota Center. Included in the weekend long events are the Main Street Theatre Talent Show, Fiesta del Pueblo, Carnival, Parade, Cosplay Contest, Live music, dancing, a Wranglers football game, food trucks, vendors and more.

For more information visit pvchamber.org or call the Chamber at 928-772-8857.