OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Support Local Children with Your Purchase Restaurant Gift Cards & Vacation Packages Auctions End April 5th 10pm Health Beauty & Spa Packages Collectibles, Golf, Jewelry & Much More

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, March 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

NFL Owners Vote to Allow Players to Wear No. 0, per Report

Karl Rasmussen
Originally Published: March 28, 2023 6:59 p.m.

Another change to the NFL's jersey restriction policy. The NFL held its owners meetings over the weekend, and among the changes that have been approved for the 2023 season includes a shift in the league's stance on the jersey No. 0. Previously, players were forbidden from using the No. 0, but that rule has been put by the wayside ahead of the 2023 campaign. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league's owners voted and it was agreed upon that players would be allowed to wear No. 0 going forward. In 2021, the NFL adjusted its rules in order to open up more options for jersey numbers for various positions. Defensive backs, tight ends, wide receivers, full backs, and linebackers were given an increased range of numbers to choose from, and now the league is furthering that by making zero available. It remains to be seen whether any players will take advantage of the rule change and swap out their current digs for the No. 0 uniform, but the choice is now available for the first time since the 1970s. The rule change didn't mention any adjustment to the use of the No. 00. Up until 1973, the NFL didn't have any restrictions on number standardization, after which only specifically designated numbers were available to each position. The league has been softening its stance on those restrictions over the past few years, taking another step in doing so by unlocking No. 0 for the players to potentially choose from.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: