NFL Owners Vote to Allow Players to Wear No. 0, per Report

Another change to the NFL's jersey restriction policy. The NFL held its owners meetings over the weekend, and among the changes that have been approved for the 2023 season includes a shift in the league's stance on the jersey No. 0. Previously, players were forbidden from using the No. 0, but that rule has been put by the wayside ahead of the 2023 campaign. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league's owners voted and it was agreed upon that players would be allowed to wear No. 0 going forward. In 2021, the NFL adjusted its rules in order to open up more options for jersey numbers for various positions. Defensive backs, tight ends, wide receivers, full backs, and linebackers were given an increased range of numbers to choose from, and now the league is furthering that by making zero available. It remains to be seen whether any players will take advantage of the rule change and swap out their current digs for the No. 0 uniform, but the choice is now available for the first time since the 1970s. The rule change didn't mention any adjustment to the use of the No. 00. Up until 1973, the NFL didn't have any restrictions on number standardization, after which only specifically designated numbers were available to each position. The league has been softening its stance on those restrictions over the past few years, taking another step in doing so by unlocking No. 0 for the players to potentially choose from.