Courier wants to talk wine
Originally Published: March 28, 2023 7:48 p.m.
Are you an oenophile? That’s a lover or connoisseur of wine.
The Daily Courier wants to talk to you! We’re looking for the oldest bottle of wine in the Quad Cities … the most expensive bottle … the largest private collection of wine; well, you get the idea.
We want to talk wine!
We’re also looking to help you find wine locally, by listing vineyards and local growers in Yavapai County.
Email your information, questions — or tips on where to find that oldest bottle, for example — to: twieds@prescottaz.com.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge
- Prescott Valley Police need help locating hit-and-run suspects
- YCSO mourns loss of sergeant who suffered heart attack at home March 24
- Heavy rainfall leads to closure of numerous Prescott-area roads, low-water crossings
- Sewage overflow at Granite Creek leads to closure of park, environmental cleanup
- Yavapai Silent Witness offering reward in high-dollar gas theft case
- Vehicle falls into ravine off Highway 89 near Paulden; 3 occupants taken to hospital
- 3 separate vehicle collisions in Chino Valley, Paulden lead to fatalities, serious injuries
- Bridge at Fain Lake remains closed after heavy flooding
- Prescott releases water from Willow, Watson lakes to maintain safe lake levels
- ‘Gray Death’ drug appears in Prescott Valley
- Police seek info about fatal collision at Willow Creek Road, Haas Boulevard in Prescott
- Highway 69 open after two-car collision causes closure in both directions near Lowes
- Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge
- Collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Friday leaves 3 seriously injured
- ADOT announces upcoming I-17 closures
- Prescott’s streets, businesses serve as sets for first of mystery movies
- Prescott Valley Police need help locating hit-and-run suspects
- Need2Know: Summit 4X4 Company opens Prescott Valley location; Human Bean drive-thru espresso stand coming soon to Prescott Valley; Lucy Dee’s in Prescott changes name to State 48 Hometown BBQ
- Obituary: Tyler Zachary Greene
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: