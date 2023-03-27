Pet of the Week: Freida (United Animal Friends)
Freida is a very sweet girl who will bond quickly to her new family. She is a bit shy at first, but quickly warms up to new people. Once relaxed, she is friendly and welcomes attention.
Freida needs to be an only pet, as she is uncomfortable around other cats. She would prefer to have a quiet home with no small children. Freida would be a perfect snuggly companion for a single person or couple.
Freida is a 1-year-old shorthair brown tabby. She is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and is microchipped. You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that she is suited to your home.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge
- Prescott Valley Police need help locating hit-and-run suspects
- Heavy rainfall leads to closure of numerous Prescott-area roads, low-water crossings
- YCSO mourns loss of sergeant who suffered heart attack at home March 24
- Sewage overflow at Granite Creek leads to closure of park, environmental cleanup
- Yavapai Silent Witness offering reward in high-dollar gas theft case
- 3 separate vehicle collisions in Chino Valley, Paulden lead to fatalities, serious injuries
- Prescott releases water from Willow, Watson lakes to maintain safe lake levels
- Bridge at Fain Lake remains closed after heavy flooding
- ADOT: Prepare for wet, icy highways across AZ this week
- ‘Gray Death’ drug appears in Prescott Valley
- Police seek info about fatal collision at Willow Creek Road, Haas Boulevard in Prescott
- Highway 69 open after two-car collision causes closure in both directions near Lowes
- Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge
- Collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Friday leaves 3 seriously injured
- Prescott’s streets, businesses serve as sets for first of mystery movies
- ADOT announces upcoming I-17 closures
- Need2Know: Summit 4X4 Company opens Prescott Valley location; Human Bean drive-thru espresso stand coming soon to Prescott Valley; Lucy Dee’s in Prescott changes name to State 48 Hometown BBQ
- Prescott Valley Police need help locating hit-and-run suspects
- Obituary: Tyler Zachary Greene
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: