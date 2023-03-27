OFFERS
Pet of the Week: Freida (United Animal Friends)

Freida is a very sweet girl who will bond quickly to her new family. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 27, 2023 4:48 p.m.

Freida is a very sweet girl who will bond quickly to her new family. She is a bit shy at first, but quickly warms up to new people. Once relaxed, she is friendly and welcomes attention.

Freida needs to be an only pet, as she is uncomfortable around other cats. She would prefer to have a quiet home with no small children. Freida would be a perfect snuggly companion for a single person or couple.

Freida is a 1-year-old shorthair brown tabby. She is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and is microchipped. You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that she is suited to your home.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.

