Pet of the Week: Draco (Yavapai Humane Society)
Hi everyone! My name is Draco, and I am a handsome 6-year-old Terrier/American Pit Bull mix. I’ve been here since November 2022 and I’m ready for a home of my own! I start out quite shy and uncomfortable around people, but I do warm up quickly once I get to know you and feel trust.
I’m so excited to tell you I just finished a 10-day Behavior Class here and I passed with flying colors. I did so good and learned so much! They are all very proud of me and tell me what a good boy I am. I came out of my shell, and I’ve learned how to listen and follow some commands! I’m not perfect, but who is?
I was surrendered because I didn’t get along with the other dog my family brought home, but through my class they have introduced me to other dogs, and I did really good. But, if you have other animals at home, I’d have to meet them to make sure we’ll be a good match and we can be a happy family. I really need a patient person who will give me the time I’ll need to adjust to new surroundings and routines.
I’d also like someone who can provide me with the mental and physical stimulation I need, as well as continuing the training I’ve gotten here. I’m just a happy, smiling boy who is looking for my “fur-ever” best friend. Is it you?
To find out more about me or to make an appointment to meet me, give my friends here a call at 928-445-2666 or visit yavapaihumane.org.
Information and photo provided by Yavapai Humane Society.
