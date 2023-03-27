OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Support Local Children with Your Purchase Restaurant Gift Cards & Vacation Packages Auctions End April 5th 10pm Health Beauty & Spa Packages Collectibles, Golf, Jewelry & Much More

Subscribe Now
Monday, March 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Pet of the Week: Boswell (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Boswell is a 2-year-old domestic short hair tabby. (Courtesy photo)

Boswell is a 2-year-old domestic short hair tabby. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 27, 2023 4:29 p.m.

Boswell is a 2-year-old domestic short hair tabby. His owner returned him as he was stressed being in a home with another cat. He will do best in a home as the only pet. His colors are a gorgeous buff, tan and fawn.

He is very friendly and loves to talk. He loves to play and then settle down on your lap for a nap. He has had gastrointestinal issues and was diagnosed with Addison’s, a rare adrenal gland disease where the adrenal glands don’t produce enough hormones. He is now on medication to treat this condition. He will need to stay on the daily medication for his lifetime. With appropriate medication and veterinary care, he can live a normal, happy life. Come and meet this sweet boy!

To meet Boswell, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House website: www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: