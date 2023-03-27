Pet of the Week: Boswell (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Boswell is a 2-year-old domestic short hair tabby. His owner returned him as he was stressed being in a home with another cat. He will do best in a home as the only pet. His colors are a gorgeous buff, tan and fawn.

He is very friendly and loves to talk. He loves to play and then settle down on your lap for a nap. He has had gastrointestinal issues and was diagnosed with Addison’s, a rare adrenal gland disease where the adrenal glands don’t produce enough hormones. He is now on medication to treat this condition. He will need to stay on the daily medication for his lifetime. With appropriate medication and veterinary care, he can live a normal, happy life. Come and meet this sweet boy!

To meet Boswell, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House website: www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.