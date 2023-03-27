Pet of the Week: Aiden (Catty Shack)

Aiden enjoys petting, and is a very sweet boy. He is the perfect lap cat, and so affectionate! Aiden gets along well with the other cats and is about 3 years old. Come visit him at Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Or you can inquire through Petfinder.com or cattyshackrescue.org.

Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.