Donations for Sgt. Tieman’s family being accepted on YCSO website

In response to the overwhelming request, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) has set up a fund to collect donations for the family of Sgt. Thomas Tieman, who unexpectedly died past this weekend from natural causes.

Tieman was active duty YCSO and was serving as the class sergeant for the Northern Area Regional Training Academy, which trains all incoming law enforcement officers in the county and beyond.

The public may make donations directly on the YCSO website at Donate (paypal.com) using the first link in the drop-down menu “Benevolence Fund - Sgt. Tommy Tieman.”

YCSO thanks the community for the well-wishes and condolences you have passed on to our agency and the family.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.